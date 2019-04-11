Let's ban glyphosate 

Remember, as a child, how we delighted when we saw dandelions in the lawn? Possibly our parents gave us an allowance if we pulled them with a tool. Remember how weeds would pop up in the sidewalk and we'd use a knife to clear them from the cracks? It took time. We had to bend over. We had to use a tool. It took labor and we burned calories.

Then, in the 1970s (and to the demise of health and the possible death of untold people and animals), Monsanto convinced us they had a better idea. Roundup, aka glyphosate, became our savior. Why do manual labor when we can spray Roundup—glyphosate? Why hire laborers to till or hoe when you can hire far fewer laborers to spray Roundup—glyphosate?

Around 2000, Monsanto's patent expired, and now glyphosate is ubiquitous and marketed under numerous names. Glyphosate is now estimated to be throughout our food chain, in every brand of California wine, and now seeping into our water supply. Poison now penetrates our systems and causes untold negative results.

In early April, Los Angeles County supervisors placed a moratorium on the use of glyphosate until the effect on health is better understood. It's time for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to do the same. Poison kills weeds, animals, people—our earth.

Ethel Landers

Arroyo Grande