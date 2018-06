Pyjama Drama Central Coast will host a class for youngsters, to sing, dance, and play pretend. The class will explore different themes and lead in different directions each week.

This program is designed to promote development in children ages 6 months to 7 years old, and helps to boost their confidence, concentration, and imagination.

After one free trial class, a 10-class card costs $120 and drop-ins are $15.

For more information, visit the Pyjama Drama Central Coast CA Facebook page. Δ