Lessons from Anywhere is a Templeton resident's answer to teaching music online in a post-pandemic world 

COVID-19 may have compelled Templeton-based musician Pete Pidgeon to open a distance-learning music school, but the concept had been on his mind for years.

"When I was living in Denver in 2015, I had the idea to start a music school online. The biggest complaint from people was if their child was taking a lesson, they'd have to take the time to drive to the lesson ... sit there for a whole hour while the child took the lesson, and drive another 20 minutes home, plus the expense of the gas," Pidgeon said. "I found a solution and came up with the idea for Lessons from Anywhere that solved a lot of these problems that parents and adults were having."

But it was only in 2020 that Lessons from Anywhere became a full-fledged business, though Pidgeon ran a previous music school in Boston in the early 2000s. The idea was pushed to the back burner because Pidgeon started concentrating on his music career. Now, he juggles performances with his band, Pete Pidgeon and the Arcoda, along with running Lessons from Anywhere.

The online music school may have San Luis Obispo County roots, but its instructors and students hail from far-flung locales, with one tutor tuning in from Brazil. Pidgeon invested time recruiting teachers well-versed in not just playing an instrument but also in often-overlooked qualities that make successful guides.

"I really thoroughly interview everybody. There's really quite a process to become a tutor here. We don't just take anybody. One of the most important factors is that with teaching you have to have a background in psychology. You have to be able to talk to people and understand people, be on their level and understand them as a human being," he said. "The best teachers I've ever had always had a human element to them. They were actually concerned about how you were doing."

The youngest student is 3 years old—a crucial time, according to Pidgeon because that's when a Japanese musical philosophy named after violinist Shinichi Suzuki kicks in.

"Suzuki method is mainly a string-teaching pedagogy. It's also used in piano, but when young students are learning, that style of teaching allows for very young students to start on the instrument, primarily violin," he said. "Also, in that age group, a very young child could start drum lessons. It's physically an easy instrument to play. Ukulele and electronic keyboard, too."

Pidgeon's oldest student is an 88-year-old who started piano lessons a few years ago. He also has other students in their 60s and 70s.

"One common thing that people tell me is they lose track of time when they play an instrument. That takes away a lot of things in daily life—home stress, work stress, money stress," he said. "They're able to detach from their problems and are able to enjoy playing their music."

Lessons from Anywhere enrolls students throughout the year. Peak enrollment season is in the fall, when students return to school. Classes, which are mostly one-on-one, usually start at 4 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. To sign up, visit lessonsfromanywhere.com, call (877) 3-LESSON, or text/call (805) 222-6787.

The online music school not only teaches any instrument Pidgeon can find a tutor for, but also offers voice, music theory, and songwriting lessons.

"There's something really therapeutic about playing music. Now that we're suffering form things like increased food prices, gas prices inflation, stress of war, political unrest, and all of the things going on in daily life, what music offers is respite from that," he said. "Even if you only have 15 minutes a day, take up your instrument and immerse yourself in music; it does an incredible number in reducing stress and anxiety. For kids, it fosters something in the brain to increase learning capability and confidence."

