Left Field Gallery's June exhibition showcases works by Cal Poly Associate Professor Sara J. Frantz 

The Left Field Gallery in Los Osos recently announced San Luis Obispo-based multimedia artist Sara J. Frantz as the gallery's next featured artist. The new exhibition, titled Safety in the Shade, will showcase various works by Frantz and will premiere on June 6.

Frantz is an associate professor at Cal Poly, where she teaches studio art courses. Born and raised in Chicago, Frantz received her bachelor's degree in studio art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Master of Fine Arts degree in painting at the University of Texas (Austin). Her works have been featured in solo and duo shows throughout the U.S. since 2009, including in California, Texas, and New York.

Artworks from many of the Left Field Gallery's previous exhibits are also currently available online, including Staring at the Sun, a group show that opened at the gallery on March 7 (the last physical exhibition to be held before COVID-19 mitigation measures went into effect). Other archived exhibits include Within and Around, We Go Fast, Minding the Toil and Till, and more than 50 others.

For more details and virtual tours of past exhibits at Left Field Gallery, call (805) 305-9292 or visit leftfieldgallery.com. The gallery is located at 1036 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. To find out more about Frantz, visit her website (sarajfrantz.com) or follow her on Instagram (@sarajfrantz). Δ