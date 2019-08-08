Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 08, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Laughter Festival features wellness-themed comedy 

By

Unity-Five Cities hosts its Laughter Festival at the Victorian Estate in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

"Laughter is the best medicine" and "experience joy" are the two themes of this wellness-oriented comedy festival. The family-friendly event features stand-up and improv comedy, plays, poetry readings, live music, open mic sessions, and more.

Jeffrey Briar, director of the Laughter Yoga Institute in Laguna Beach, will be offering a laughter yoga workshop during the festival. Briar is also the founder of the Laguna Beach Laughter Club and has appeared on programs such as CNN-TV with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Dancing with the Stars to promote therapeutic laughter.

Proceeds of the event benefit community outreach programs that provide food, clothing, and school supplies to the disadvantaged. Donations will also be accepted to support local charities, including Alternatives to Violence Project, Freedom to Choose, Spokes, 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, and other organizations.

Tickets to the Laughter Festival are $12 and available in advance at my805tix.com. Admission is free for ages under 12. Call (805) 489-7359 or visit unity5cities.org to find out more. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Winner-winner! Enter the New Times Music Awards! Read More

  2. Our Santa Barbara weekend yields good food, drink, and music Read More

  3. Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood is free-spirited romp through 1969 Hollywood Read More

  4. Fully formed: Santa Barbara artist crafts sculpture with found objects Read More

  5. Dallidet Adobe holds outdoor watercolor workshop Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation