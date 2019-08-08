Laughter Festival features wellness-themed comedy 

Unity-Five Cities hosts its Laughter Festival at the Victorian Estate in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.

"Laughter is the best medicine" and "experience joy" are the two themes of this wellness-oriented comedy festival. The family-friendly event features stand-up and improv comedy, plays, poetry readings, live music, open mic sessions, and more.

Jeffrey Briar, director of the Laughter Yoga Institute in Laguna Beach, will be offering a laughter yoga workshop during the festival. Briar is also the founder of the Laguna Beach Laughter Club and has appeared on programs such as CNN-TV with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Dancing with the Stars to promote therapeutic laughter.

Proceeds of the event benefit community outreach programs that provide food, clothing, and school supplies to the disadvantaged. Donations will also be accepted to support local charities, including Alternatives to Violence Project, Freedom to Choose, Spokes, 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, and other organizations.

Tickets to the Laughter Festival are $12 and available in advance at my805tix.com. Admission is free for ages under 12. Call (805) 489-7359 or visit unity5cities.org to find out more. Δ