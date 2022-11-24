Laugh Therapy hosts SLO comedian Bob Powers and other comics 

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Maverick Saloon

The Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez presents its next Laugh Therapy event on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 to 10 p.m. The show includes sets from a handful of stand-up comedians, including San Luis Obispo-based comic Bob Powers and headliner Jim Summers, a popular touring comic and former prison guard.

Throughout his comedy career, Summers has opened for Robin Williams, Paul Rodriguez, and other legendary comedians. Before diving into stand-up comedy about 20 years ago, Summers worked as a prison guard for 15 years, at multiple prisons in California. "If you ever wanted an honest glimpse of the world through the eyes of a former prison guard, this is a must-see performer," according to press materials.

Powers, who will open for the show, is no stranger to local stages across the Central Coast and currently hosts his own ongoing comedy show at the 15 Degrees C Wine Shop, Bar, and Restaurant in Templeton.

Other featured comedians in the show include Santa Barbara-based comedian Courtney Rainwater, a recent competitor in the inaugural Santa Barbara Laugh Festival in early November, and prolific actor, writer, and comic Aldo Juliano, whose credits include writing work on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Tickets to Laugh Therapy are $20 and available online in advance at my805tix.com. The event is open to ages 21 and over. The Maverick Saloon is located at 3687 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez.

The show starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to stop by early to enjoy items from the venue's "farm to saloon" menu, available for purchase. Local wines will also be available for purchase throughout the event and after the show. The bar will close at midnight. Δ