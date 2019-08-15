Latino Outreach Council holds scholarship benefit at DANA Adobe 

The Latino Outreach Council (LOC) of SLO County hosts Fiesta Latina, a benefit dance to support the LOC Scholarship Fund, at the DANA Adobe Cultural Center in Nipomo on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The event features live entertainment, including performances from Melania Espinoza and Roger Rodriquez, a live and silent auction, dancing, and more. Burton House will cater a gourmet dinner, and Sculpterra Winery will provide the wine.

Tickets to the benefit are $65 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. The DANA Adobe Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Visit facebook.com/latinooutreachslo for more details. Δ