December 12, 2019 News

Last-Minute Gift Guide: Give the presents that will last a lifetime—experiences 

click to enlarge HOLIDAY BONUS This holiday season, every tattoo purchased at True West Tattoo comes with one free item of True West swag.

Photo By Jayson Mellom

HOLIDAY BONUS This holiday season, every tattoo purchased at True West Tattoo comes with one free item of True West swag.

The Central Coast has no shortage of things to do. Hiking, biking, beach walking, and more are right outside your front door. And there's also no shortage of all of those "specialty," "artisan" tchotchkes that so often get thrown into a drawer somewhere after the gift-giving season is over. This year for the New Times' annual Last-Minute Gift Guide, we propose something that could fit in between. An experience that's unique to SLO and Santa Barbara counties that a friend or family member might never forget. You can send them sailing, riding, packing, or crafting. There are so many things to do, but we've only got a sampling for you. Just a little taste to whet your appetite for giving. Δ

—Camillia Lanham

