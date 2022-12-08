Last-Minute Gift Guide 2022: Find memories, markets, plants, and more 

Tis the season to spend some money on loved ones, friends, and possibly frenemies—if you're into that kind of thing. But let's not be boring. No socks, OK? Having trouble coming up with something else? We've got you covered with our annual Last-Minute Gift Guide, which keeps the focus hyper local and very fun. Your festive presents this year could include memories of a local landmark; a handcrafted item handpicked from a local makers market; a living thing; and/or stationery.

—Camillia Lanham, editor