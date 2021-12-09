Last-Minute Gift Guide 2021 

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the gift-giving ante gets upped with each passing day. If you're feeling a bit behind this year, or if supply chain and COVID-19 issues have you in a state of paralysis, we've got just what you need. Our annual Last-Minute Gift Guide is chock-full of helpful tips: Assistant Editor Peter Johnson tours local makers markets for handmade gifts; Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal dishes about Central Coast olive oil purveyors; Staff Writer Malea Martin highlights locally made sweet treats; and Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood compiles a mix-tape of local vinyl shops.

—Andrea Rooks, associate editor