December 02, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Last chance to see Leonardo E. Marmol's solo exhibit in Cambria 

By

Tidal, an exhibition of paintings by artist and architect Leonardo E. Marmol, premiered in November and will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 4, at Patrick Gallery in Cambria. Marmol's artworks are described as "deceptively simple, yet elegant compositions" that depict his love of the coast, according to press materials. The show features a total of 16 paintings, all available for sale during the exhibit.

A Cal Poly alumnus, Marmol received his architecture degree (with a minor in philosophy) in 1987. Two years later, Marmol founded his architecture firm, Marmol Radziner, probably best known for its work in the restoration of the Kaufmann House in Palm Springs.

To find out more about Marmol's solo show and future exhibits slated for Patrick Gallery, call (805) 203-5950 or visit patrickgalleryexhibitions.com. The gallery is located at 815 Main St., suite C, Cambria. Δ

