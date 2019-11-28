Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 28, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Las Vegas company brings Big Band Christmas to the Clark Center 

By

Gary Vecchiarelli Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based theatrical company, presents Big Band Christmas: All the Classics at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Guests of the show can expect to hear a variety of hits ranging from the 1940s to the 1960s, including the music of Frank Sinatra, Bring Crosby, Andy Williams, Rosemary Clooney, Nat King Cole, and the Andrews Sisters.

Special guest vocalists from Los Angeles, Don Lucas and Laura Ellis, will be joining the company for this production. Tickets to the show range from $39 to $49. The theater is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org for more info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Ford v Ferrari is an engaging story of determination Read More

  2. The curatorial coffee shop: Meet SLO's dominant art venue—the benefits, obstacles, and everything in between Read More

  3. Adam Wolpert's SLOMA exhibit captures the iconic California oak with exceptional detail Read More

  4. Bingeable: Nathan For You Read More

  5. Film Listings, 11/21/19 – 11/28/19 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation