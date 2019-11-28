Las Vegas company brings Big Band Christmas to the Clark Center 

Gary Vecchiarelli Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based theatrical company, presents Big Band Christmas: All the Classics at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. Guests of the show can expect to hear a variety of hits ranging from the 1940s to the 1960s, including the music of Frank Sinatra, Bring Crosby, Andy Williams, Rosemary Clooney, Nat King Cole, and the Andrews Sisters.

Special guest vocalists from Los Angeles, Don Lucas and Laura Ellis, will be joining the company for this production. Tickets to the show range from $39 to $49. The theater is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org for more info. Δ