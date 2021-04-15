Got a News Tip?
April 15, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Laboratory Series features D.C.-based installation artist Jessica Valoris 

By

The Laboratory Series, an ongoing Black-identified artist showcase co-hosted by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, holds its next virtual program with special guest speaker Jessica Valoris, on Thursday, April 22, starting at 5 p.m., via Zoom. Admission to join the meeting is free, but pre-registration is required.

Inspired by Afrofuturism, metaphysics, and historical memory, Valoris creates installations that weave together sound, collage, painting, sculpture, and other media. Her interactive artworks are described as "immersive environments through which participants are invited to reconnect and conversate with personal and universal truths," in press materials.

Valoris' installations have been featured in exhibitions in Washington, D.C., New York City, Austin, and other cities. Her most recent portrait series, Dope and Different, was showcased during Harvard University's Black in Design Conference. Informed by her Black American and Jewish ancestry, Valoris reflects her multifaceted worldview through her eclectic portfolio, while using art as a catalyst for collective healing.

To find out more about Valoris and her art, visit jessicavaloris.com. For more info on the Laboratory Series and details on how to register for the upcoming Zoom program, visit racemattersslo.org or email emma_saperstein@cuesta.edu. Δ

