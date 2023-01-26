LA comedian Steph Clark hosts Los Osos comedy showcase 

The inaugural SLOFunny Comedy Gym event, part of a new showcase series hosted by SLOFunny Comedy, will take place at Niffy's Merrimaker in Los Osos on Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLOFunny Comedy

Each event in the series will feature a handful of local comedians and be hosted by a professional, touring comedian. Steph Clark, a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor, and writer, will host the first showcase, which will include sets from Stormy Silva, David Uhlfelder, Aidan Candelario, and other participating comedians.

Clark's comedy style is described as centered on "everyday life with a twist of absurdity," according to press materials. Tickets to the first SLOFunny Comedy Gym event are available in advance at my805tix.com. The program is open to ages 21 and over.

To find out more, visit facebook.com/slofunny. Niffy's Merrimaker is located at 1301 2nd St., Los Osos.