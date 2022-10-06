LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO 

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE EDNA CONTEMPORARY FINE ART GALLERY

The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a statement from EDNA Contemporary Fine Art Gallery. The two artworks were stolen while the gallery's owner, Sheryl Chesnut, was transporting the pieces to show to a collector.

"I was shocked and obviously dismayed when I realized my car had been broken into and the paintings were stolen," Chesnut stated. "It's bewildering how two paintings as large as these could be taken and transported without being seen."

After more than a year since the theft, the two artworks were recently discovered by SLO County resident Alejandro Lopez, who contacted the EDNA Contemporary Fine Art Gallery when he realized the pieces were stolen.

"I am so relieved to have these paintings back," stated Eubank, whose artworks will be on display at the gallery as part of a special Homecoming Celebration planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, to commemorate the paintings' return.

For more details, visit danielleeubankart.com or ednacontemporary.com. The EDNA Contemporary Fine Art Gallery is located at 583 Dana St., San Luis Obispo.