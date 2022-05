Claude Stuart, Clay Newman, and other comedians will perform during an upcoming Comedy Night event at Kramer Estate Wines in Paso Robles. The event takes place on Saturday, May 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $30. Call (805) 238-0083 for more info. Kramer Estate Wines is located at 825 Riverside Ave., unit 16, Paso Robles. Δ