Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 20, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Korsgaden's campaign is in the gutter 

Stacy Korsgaden, 3rd District candidate for SLO County supervisor, has stooped to the worst sort of sleazy campaigning I've ever seen. I raised my eyebrows upon receiving her first attack ad against her opponent, but the second one was so vile and disgusting I was left stunned. Way to "put politics aside" and represent residents with the "highest-level integrity and civility" as stated on your web page, eh Stacy?! A mailer accusing your opponent of being a sexual predator of children based on four anonymous postings off a Cal Poly ratings site is certainly the highest form of civility, right? Shame on you for bringing this level of filth to the campaign. Although my guess is someone who would send out something like this is beyond shame.

Tiffany Abeloe

Grover Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. On the verge Read More

  2. Mud wrestling! Read More

  3. Veterans in support of Ellen Beraud Read More

  4. Oceano has had enough! Read More

  5. The real story about Ellen Beraud's vets memorial vote Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation