click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of New Line Cinema And Warner Bros.

TECHNO THRILLER Zoë Kravitz stars as Angela Childs, an agoraphobic tech worker who thinks she's stumbled on a murder, in Kimi, screening on HBO Max.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich, Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike) directs this thriller about Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), an agoraphobic tech worker whose job is to monitor data streams from a new smart speaker called Kimi, making corrections to its software. Unlike other smart speakers that use AI to improve algorithms, actual people like Angela monitor Kimi, working to improve its ability to respond to any query. While examining a recording, Angela believes she's discovered evidence of a violent crime.

If you're immediately thinking Blow-Up (1966) about the photographer who inadvertently captures a murder on film, Blow-Out (1981) about a movie sound engineer who accidentally records evidence that a car crash was a murder, or The Net (1995) about a reclusive tech worker who stumbles on a conspiracy, you're on the right track. Kimi, a product of tech corporation Amygdala, is about to hold an initial public offering, making the company and its CEO Bradley Hasling (Derek DelGaudio), a fortune.

It's a tasty little thriller about a wounded woman struggling with a past assault whose fear of the outside world was worsened by the pandemic. Can she overcome her crippling anxiety to get justice for the victim? David Koepp's script is propulsive, and Cliff Martinez offers a score that would sound at home in a Hitchcock thriller. As usual, Soderbergh is a wiz behind the camera. It's a fun watch. (89 min.) Δ