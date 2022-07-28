Got a News Tip?
July 28, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Kiki's Delivery Service 

By
click to enlarge TAKE FLIGHT Move over Sabrina, there's a not-so-new teenage witch in town. Kirsten Dunst voices Kiki, a young witch in training, in Studio Ghibli's 1989 animated classic, Kiki's Delivery Service. - IMAGE COURTESY OF STUDIO GHIBLI
  • Image Courtesy Of Studio Ghibli
  • TAKE FLIGHT Move over Sabrina, there's a not-so-new teenage witch in town. Kirsten Dunst voices Kiki, a young witch in training, in Studio Ghibli's 1989 animated classic, Kiki's Delivery Service.

What's it rated? G

When? 1989

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre of San Luis Obispo (Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m.), Regal Edwards Santa Maria & RPX (Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m.), HBO Max

blastfromthepast.png

From animation auteur Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro), this 1989 fantasy follows 13-year-old Kiki (voiced by Kirsten Dunst, more than a decade before joining the cast of Spider-Man), a witch in training who moves to a coastal town with her talking cat, Jiji (brought to life by comedy legend Phil Hartman).

The teenage witch teams up with a local bakery owner and starts a unique home delivery service that would give apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats a run for their money. Which of the two sounds more appealing, delivery by car or by flying broomstick?

The film is currently available to stream on HBO Max and is returning to select theaters on Sunday, July 31, as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2022. (103 min) Δ

