Keeping Diablo open will cost us money 

Extending the license for Diablo Canyon Power Plant even for a few years would be very expensive for the rate-payers and taxpayers of California. Diablo is an aging plant and as such faces ever-increasing maintenance expenditures. Moreover, the continued and increased storage of dangerous high level nuclear wastes would result in substantial additional costs and risks, even without potential catastrophic releases of radioactivity. To fight climate change effectively, California would be much better off the to spend all that money on the burgeoning truly green technologies.

Klaus Schumann

Paso Robles