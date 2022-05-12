Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 12, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Keeping Diablo open will cost us money 

By

Extending the license for Diablo Canyon Power Plant even for a few years would be very expensive for the rate-payers and taxpayers of California. Diablo is an aging plant and as such faces ever-increasing maintenance expenditures. Moreover, the continued and increased storage of dangerous high level nuclear wastes would result in substantial additional costs and risks, even without potential catastrophic releases of radioactivity. To fight climate change effectively, California would be much better off the to spend all that money on the burgeoning truly green technologies.

Klaus Schumann

Paso Robles

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Shock and outrage Read More

  2. Vote of the people, for the people Read More

  3. We need a qualified clerk-recorder Read More

  4. Use of force Read More

  5. Take this advice Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation