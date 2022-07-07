Got a News Tip?
July 07, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey 

click to enlarge SISTER WIVES Netflix's miniseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey chronicles the rise and fall of Warren Jeffs (center) in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and the resulting shocking criminal case. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ARK MEDIA AND PARTICIPANT
  • SISTER WIVES Netflix's miniseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey chronicles the rise and fall of Warren Jeffs (center) in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and the resulting shocking criminal case.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Disturbing doesn't even begin to describe what has happened behind the walls of Warren Jeffs' church of Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints. The "fundamentalist" part separates this group from the LDS church in a big way—they still practice polygamy.

This isn't Seeking Sister Wives, though. These are young girls who are married off to older men in the church and forced into a life of keeping their mouths shut, bearing children, and worshiping Jeffs as a prophet of God. This four-part docuseries interviews former members of the church who were either outcast or fled the oppressive society. It also details Jeffs and his evasion of law enforcement, his eventual capture, and subsequent trials.

Infuriating and heart-wrenching, this is a tough watch. At the same time, it is totally fascinating and more than once I yelled at the screen, "Are you kidding me???" when watching how Jeffs became the horrible leader he was and how he used and abused his followers for years—and somehow continues to manipulate them from prison. Documentary fans should definitely add this to their watch list. (4 episodes totaling 3-hours and 12-min.) Δ

