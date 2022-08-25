click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Quinn's House And Warner Bros. Television

SURVIVE OR DIE TRYING Liv (Melissa Barrera) is a city girl who after a plane crash suddenly finds herself lost in the woods with no one to help her find her way out, in Keep Breathing, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Attorney Liv has to get home come hell or high water. When she convinces two guys to let her hop on their private flight, she has no idea what she is in for. The men aren't who they say they are, and when the plane crashes into a remote body of water surrounded by miles and miles of forest, she soon realizes that no one is coming for her—and if they are, they won't be looking to save her.

Spoiler alert: Her companions don't make it and soon she's left alone with no way out and very few survival skills. After figuring out how to capture water and learning which berries she can eat without getting sick, she starts the long journey out. Through flashbacks, we see what Liv is running away from and running to. Her life is complicated and much messier than her exterior shows.

This series falls flat in some ways, but it was an easy binge, and the way the filmmakers dole out Liv's mysterious past keeps the pace up and the audience eager to see more. (six 31- to 40-min episodes) Δ