Justin Rivera headlines comedy and magic show in Paso Robles 

Misfit Live Comedy presents An Evening of Comedy and Magic at D'Anbino's Wine Tasting Room in Paso Robles on Friday, March 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. Comedian and magician Justin Rivera, as seen on Comedy Central stand-up specials and NBC's America's Got Talent, will headline the show, which also features Bob Fernandez and Trent Babb.

Admission to An Evening of Comedy and Magic is $15 for Wine Club members and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available online in advance at my805tix.com. To find out more about the show, call (805) 635-5919 or visit misfitlivecomedy.com. D'Anbino's Wine Tasting Room is located at 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ