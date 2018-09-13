Just let it happen 

I reside in Cayucos and support the dissolution of the Cayucos Fire Department and the implementation of SLO County Cal Fire.

I am writing to ask residents, registered voters, and property and business owners to do nothing.

Do nothing and let Cal Fire assume its new role in our community.

Like many others, I have lived in Cayucos for decades and it is home. We are an unincorporated community, dependent on tourism, and facing the ongoing challenges of a struggling infrastructure. To not do so would be an immense disservice to our residents and whatever impact the community will invariably have to bear.

Cayucos is changing. It isn't the laid-back beach town of 15 or 40 years ago. Residents have got to consider their options and the long-term impact of their decisions. Our county has contracted with Cal Fire for 88 years. I trust this working relationship and I see the transition to Cal Fire as an excellent means to stabilize and support our community.

Many have lost friends and neighbors over this important decision. Hope with me won't you? For the right decision and opportunities to mend relations and continue to nurture our community, do nothing.

Jan Romanazzi

Cayucos