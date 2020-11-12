Got a News Tip?
November 12, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Julie and the Phantoms 

click to enlarge LIVING FOR MUSIC SLO local Sacha Carlson (dancing, left) stars as Nick, and lead actress Madison Reyes (foreground, right) stars as Julie, in the Netflix musical comedy series Julie and the Phantoms.

Photo Courtesy Of Brightlight Pictures

LIVING FOR MUSIC SLO local Sacha Carlson (dancing, left) stars as Nick, and lead actress Madison Reyes (foreground, right) stars as Julie, in the Netflix musical comedy series Julie and the Phantoms.

What's it rated? TV-G

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

I have to admit, if it wasn't for the fact that this Netflix musical comedy TV show had SLO local Sacha Carlson in it, I never would have watched it. It's aimed directly at tweens, but it's irresistibly charming, with great songs and a sweet message. And Carlson, a New Times Music Awards winner, is terrific as Nick, the kind but naïve boyfriend to his school's resident mean girl, Carrie (Savannah Lee May).

The lead character is Julie (newcomer Madison Reyes, who's got a stunning voice), whose mother died a year ago, prompting her to give up her music. While cleaning out her mom's music studio, she finds a 25-year-old CD, plays it, and conjures the trio of dead musicians who recorded it. Long story short, ghosts Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Alex (Owen Joner), and Reggie (Jeremy Shada) discover only Julie can see and hear them, except when they're playing music with her—then everyone can see and hear them.

With a multiracial cast, gay characters, and lots of opportunities to learn lessons in kindness and finding inner strength, it's a great show for kids ... and also apparently for me. I totally loved it! (nine 24- to 38-min. episodes) Δ

