July 22, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Judd Manor in San Miguel hosts The Grapes of Laughs, featuring comedians Andrea Abbate, Jill Turnbow, and Sarah Burrows 

By

Three prolific comedians will perform during The Grapes of Laughs, an upcoming stand-up comedy show at Judd Manor in San Miguel. This open-air event takes place on Saturday, July 31, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door (seating will be limited to 100 attendees). Only ages 16 and older will be admitted.

Headlining the show will be Los Angeles-based comedian and television writer Andrea Abbate, who is probably best known for her appearances on MTV's Comedy Half Hour and Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect. Central Coast local Jill Turnbow (who currently serves as the managing artistic director at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre) will also be performing, along with improv comedian Sarah Burrows (a frequent performer at the Flappers Comedy Club, The Comedy Store, and other venues).

The Grapes of Laughs will be hosted by comedian James Judd, a San Miguel resident and former headliner for NPR's Snap Judgement Live national tour. Wine from Seashell Wines in Paso Robles will be available for purchase during the show. For tickets or more info, call (917) 370-2121 or visit the show's eventbrite page. Judd Manor is located at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel.

