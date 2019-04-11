Got a News Tip?
April 11, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Journalist Ben Bradlee Jr. to speak at Cal Poly 

By

The Cal Poly journalism and political science departments will host journalist and author Ben Bradlee Jr. for a talk on Monday, April 15. Bradlee will discuss his latest book, The Forgotten: How the People of One Pennsylvania County Elected Donald Trump and Changed America, at the event.

Bradlee is the former managing editor of The Boston Globe, whose investigations of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church were chronicled in the Academy Award-winning film, Spotlight. John Slattery portrayed Bradlee in the film.

The talk is free and open to the public. Copies of Bradlee's new book will be available for sale and signing. Visit journalism.calpoly.edu for more information. Δ

