The next SLOFunny Comedy Show will take place at the Morro Bay Veterans Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The show will be hosted by Allison Weber and will feature headlining comedian Jonny Loquasto. Other featured comedians include Camilla Cleese, Cat Alvarado, and Edi Gibson.

Tickets to the show are available for $20 in advance at my805tix.com, or $25 at the door. The Morro Bay Veterans Hall is located at 209 Surf St., Morro Bay.