November 03, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Jones is willing to say anything to become supervisor 

I recently noticed a billboard along Highway 101 in the area between Atascadero and Santa Margarita that says "Democrats for Dr. Jones" Paid for by Jones for Supervisor.

If you are considering voting for this person for county supervisor, please think again. If he is willing to lie this outright on a billboard, then he will be willing to lie about many, many other things, and for my money I wouldn't trust this guy to take care of a pet rock. He is clearly willing to say and do anything to get a position he is wholly unfit and unqualified for.

You should be ashamed, Dr. Jones. This egregious lie should make you instantly removed from the ballot.

Go back to Missouri and peddle your lies there, sir.

Adam Cravets

Atascadero

