Jonathan Gregory headlines Halloween edition of SLOFunny Comedy 

The Halloween edition of SLOFunny Comedy will take place at the Morro Bay Veterans Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29, with performances at 6:30 and 9 p.m. (doors open at 6 and 8:30 p.m., respectively). The show will be headlined by comedian Jonathan Gregory, known throughout the comedy world as "Creepy Jon," according to press materials.

Eddie Pence will host the show, which also includes sets from featured comedians Kallan Reece, Katie K., and Saul Trujillo. The event is described as rated R, appropriate for ages 18 and over.

Tickets to the upcoming Halloween comedy night are available for $20 in advance at my805tix.com, or $25 at the door. Visit facebook.com/slofunny for more info on the show. The Morro Bay Veterans Hall is located at 209 Surf St., Morro Bay.