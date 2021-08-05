Got a News Tip?
August 05, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Jolt 

By
click to enlarge DANGEROUS Kate Beckinsale stars as Lindy, a woman with homicidal anger that she controls with an electrode-lined vest that shocks her out of her rage, but when she falls for a guy who's subsequently murdered, she goes on a rampage to avenge him, in Jolt, streaming on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BUSTED SHARK PRODUCTIONS
  • DANGEROUS Kate Beckinsale stars as Lindy, a woman with homicidal anger that she controls with an electrode-lined vest that shocks her out of her rage, but when she falls for a guy who's subsequently murdered, she goes on a rampage to avenge him, in Jolt, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Tanya Wexler (Buffaloed, Hysteria) directs this action comedy about Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a former bouncer prone to murderous rage who controls her homicidal tendencies with an electrode-lined vest that shocks her back to normal. Under the care of therapist Dr. Munchin (Stanley Tucci), Lindy is learning to navigate the world without killing anyone ... until someone murders Justin (Jai Courtney), a man she's started dating.

Detectives Nevin (Laverne Cox) and Vicars (Bobby Cannavale) are assigned to the case, but when they aren't moving fast enough for Lindy, she takes matters into her own hands and kills her way up the food chain to discover who ordered Justin's murder.

I certainly wouldn't describe this film as great, but it offers some entertaining action, and Beckinsale is funny, engaging, and manages to make a credible action star despite her supermodel thinness. Like Gunpowder Milkshake, which I reviewed last week, this is another gender-flipping action film, and it's always fun to watch a woman fight the patriarchy. (91 min.) Δ

