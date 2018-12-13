Jolly vines 

Italian wine for the win: On Dec. 15, check out a private reserve vertical wine tasting at Pelletiere Estate Winery in Paso Robles. Hosted by vintner Janis Denner, you'll be guided through a tasting of estate grown sangiovese from four different vintages. This seated tasting will take place in the winery's private barrel room and is by reservation only (limited to just 10 people; go to pelletiere.com for info) ... Tony Quealy has been named general manager of Thatcher Winery in Paso Robles. Most recently, Quealy spent nearly eight years at Halter Ranch in Paso Robles in various leadership roles, including wine club manager and tasting room manager. Congrats, Tony! ... A friendly reminder: Before you head out to a tasting room, you'll want to check out the holiday hours (and holiday events) happening this time of year. Head to slowine.com or pasowine.com for all the details, and remember to pick up a few bottles for gifting and sipping. I mean, why not? Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is surfing with Santa. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.