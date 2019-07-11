Join the protest 

This week brings fresh waves of shock and outrage around the world in response to The Guardian's reporting on July 2 ("Texas migrant detention facilities 'dangerously overcrowded'") and follow-up reports and visits by elected officials and world leaders ("United Nations slams U.S. for detention facilities: 'This should never happen anywhere,'" USA Today, July 9). The Trump administration, meanwhile, dismisses the claims ("Trump and His Aides Dismiss Reports of Disease and Hunger in Border Facilities," The New York Times, July 7)

While immigration issues are complex, the right response to inhumane conditions imposed upon refugees is not complicated for people of conscience. We must actively resist the inhumane treatment of children and adults in detention. Seventy percent of those in detention are held in privately run, for-profit prisons. We call for the end of this corrupt system that harms the most vulnerable.

Allies for Immigration Justice and Women's March SLO are co-sponsoring Lights for Liberty, for a peaceful protest and march that's part of a nationwide vigil happening this week. Join us Saturday, July 13, from noon to 2 p.m., downtown SLO at the county courthouse lawn for speakers, musicians, and a march through town.

Mary Lynn Crandall, Solina Lindahl, Jan Meslin, Douglas Pillsbury, Gina Whitaker

Allies for Immigration Justice