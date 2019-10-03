Join the Medicare for All movement 

The grassroots movement for Medicare for All has—neighbor by neighbor, conversation by conversation—grown support to more than 70 percent of Americans. That number, combined with new leadership and a new Medicare for All caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, means that now is an unprecedented time to change health care in America. Now is the time to change health care so that all Americans can receive affordable and equitable health care.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) has introduced a new Medicare for All bill in the House of Representatives, HR 1384, and we need to call our lawmakers to ask them to sign on as co-sponsors. It only takes a moment and it's a way you can let your representative know that this matters to you.

Join us! Call your congressional representatives and demand that they co-sponsor the Medicare for All Act. Show up at your local Medicare for All organizing party (medicare4all.org/actions)!

We need major change to our existing system. One that will make it value people over profits. Let's stand together to win Medicare for All!

Susan Quinones

San Luis Obispo