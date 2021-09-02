Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 02, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Joebella Coffee Roasters hosts restored photography exhibit, 1975: People, Places, Things 

By

Joebella Coffee Roasters in Atascadero is hosting a new photography exhibition, 1975: People, Places, Things, Saturday, Sept. 4, through Wednesday, Dec. 1. The exhibit was organized by Maureen Thompson and Larry Borges, who restored a collection of black and white photographs Thompson took in 1975 while studying photography in several countries in Europe, including Austria, Greece, France, Germany, and Italy.

An opening reception for the exhibit takes place on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission to the event is free. To find out more about the exhibit, call (520) 730-9733.

Joebella Coffee Roasters is located at 3168 El Camino Real, Atascadero. The shop is open every Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. With five concerts in the next seven days, Vina Robles is a music city Read More

  2. Carpinteria author Mark Brickley presents his multimedia Zoom production The Beatles Road to Stardom: 1956-1964 Read More

  3. Linnaea's Cafe showcases three SLO artists in new abstract exhibition Read More

  4. SLO Gallery holds belated grand opening celebration Read More

  5. Reminiscence Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation