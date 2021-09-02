Joebella Coffee Roasters hosts restored photography exhibit, 1975: People, Places, Things 

Joebella Coffee Roasters in Atascadero is hosting a new photography exhibition, 1975: People, Places, Things, Saturday, Sept. 4, through Wednesday, Dec. 1. The exhibit was organized by Maureen Thompson and Larry Borges, who restored a collection of black and white photographs Thompson took in 1975 while studying photography in several countries in Europe, including Austria, Greece, France, Germany, and Italy.

An opening reception for the exhibit takes place on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission to the event is free. To find out more about the exhibit, call (520) 730-9733.

Joebella Coffee Roasters is located at 3168 El Camino Real, Atascadero. The shop is open every Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Δ