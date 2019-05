Beauty and the Beach, a new exhibit showcasing oil paintings by Jerry Scott, opens at Frame Works in SLO, with an artist reception on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. The featured paintings depict beach and summer scenes and all share a retrospective theme.

The show will run through Tuesday, Aug. 27. The gallery is located at 339 Marsh St., SLO. Call (805) 542-9000 or visit sloart.com to view some of the exhibit's featured paintings and to find out more. Δ