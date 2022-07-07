click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Landline Pictures, Levantine Films, And Media Rights Capital

WALKING ON SUNSHINE After discovering a loophole in the lottery, retirees Marge (Annette Benning) and Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston) win big money and help their town, until a group of Harvard students try to outwit them, in Jerry and Marge Go Large, screening on Paramount+.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Paramount+

David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me, Collateral Beauty) directs this story about Evart, Michigan, couple Jerry (Bryan Cranston) and Marge Selbee (Annette Benning), who discover a loophole in the Massachusetts WinFall lottery and begin to win big money. Based on the article by Jason Fagone with a screenplay by Brad Copeland, the story explores how the Selbees helped revitalize their small town while fending off a competing group of lottery players headed by a snotty Harvard student (Uly Schlesinger).

This feel-good story may not be big screen-worthy, but it's a charming diversion if you're already a Paramount subscriber. Cranston is terrific as everyman Jerry, a nice human being with the math skills to discover a way to game the system. It's not cheating; it's a loophole the lottery makers missed, and even after it's discovered, it's clear the Selbees haven't done anything wrong. They merely exploited a loophole that was there for anyone to discover.

Soon the Selbees bring their fellow townsfolk into the fold, but tension arises when a group of Harvard students try to intimidate the players of Evart. Can Jerry outwit the university upstarts? It's a sweet, earnest film that's not going to win any awards, but it's a charming diversion. (96 min.) Δ