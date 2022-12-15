By the time you read this, I'll be in Mexico probably having my kidneys harvested by some illegal back-alley organ theft ring after an afternoon of too much tequila. As this may be the last thing I ever write, let me admit that the one show I really feel bad about missing because of my vacation is JD McPherson playing his Socks: A Rock N' Roll Christmas show on Friday, Dec. 16, at SLO Brew Rock, brought to you by SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) (7 p.m.; all ages; $28 at ticketweb.com).

STOCKING STUFFER Retro rocker JD McPherson brings Socks: A Rock n' Roll Christmas to SLO Brew Rock on Dec. 16.

The show is based on his 2018 Christmas album, Socks, which includes 11 original tracks such as "Bad Kid," "Ugly Sweater Blues," and "Santa's Got a Mean Machine." It's the kind of album that allows you to revel in the Christmas spirit or say, "Bah humbug"—an equal opportunity holiday collection! If you're looking for an unusual, eclectic new holiday album to add to your collection, this is it!

McPherson is, of course, the University of Tulsa visual arts school Master of Fine Arts student who made an art project of his music career by adopting the vim and vigor of musical heroes such as Little Richard, Buddy Holly, and Fats Domino. He puts on a terrific live show. Have fun without me.

D-LUX Daniel Balderrama Espinoza, better known as DannyLux, brings his Latin sounds to the Fremont Theater on Dec. 16.

Latin at The Fremont

It's going to be spicy this week at the Fremont starting on Friday, Dec. 16, when 18-year-old Daniel Balderrama Espinoza, better known as DannyLux, brings his Spanish language singer-songwriter fare to downtown SLO. He started at age 6 when his dad brought an old guitar home. At 7, his mom forced him to sing in the church choir. It was a winning combination. Though the guitar had "seen better days," DannyLux developed a really interesting and unique playing style and writes hooky songs.

At 16, he signed with VPS Music. Last year, he released his debut album, Las Dos Caras Del Amor, and landed a hit with "El Dueño de Tu Amor." His second album, Perdido En Ti, debuted at No. 1 of Apple Music Top 200 Latin Albums. In February 2022, he sold out The Roxy in LA. In April 2022, DannyLux was the official opener for Coldplay doing eight dates in Mexico. Not bad for a teenager (8 p.m.; all ages; $31.54 with fees at seetickets.us).

Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night) returns to the Fremont on Saturday, Dec. 17 (9 p.m.; 21-and-older; $26.41 with fees at seetickets.us), with another dance party for fans of Bad Bunny. ¡Vamos a bailar!

AMERICANA DUO Radio Ranch plays a free show on at The Siren on Dec. 15, bringing songs about life on the road.

Country and funk at The Siren

Don't forget Radio Ranch plays a free show this Thursday, Dec. 15 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older). Rhett Henry Baxter and Camille Elizabeth are inspired by the '60s folk revival and traditional country music and write literate, narrative songs about life on the road.

Local country heroes The Mother Corn Shuckers and The Mark Adams Band play a doubleheader Christmas party at The Siren on Friday, Dec. 16 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $10 presale at eventbrite.com or $12 day of show). Adams—a poet, storyteller, winemaker, and terrific songwriter and singer—opens the show, followed by the raucous beergrass sounds of the Shuckers.

BUST OUT THE UGLY Funk and hip-hop act Wordsauce plays a Funky Holiday Sweater Party on Dec. 17, at The Siren.

Local funk and hip-hop collective Wordsauce plays a Funky Holiday Sweater Party on Saturday, Dec. 17 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at eventbrite.com or $20 day of show). The event features live music from Wordsauce, Trippin' & G, sounds by DJ Sevens, and other to-be-announced special guests. Limited Wordsauce edition funky sweaters are available!

Hot swingin' jazz at the Pismo Vets Hall

The Basin Street Regulars hosts an afternoon of jazz this Sunday, Dec. 18, starting with an 11 a.m. jam session followed by a concert from 1 to 4 p.m. with opening act Three Martini Lunch followed by headliner The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band. This month only, there's also a holiday buffet and Champagne included with admission ($10 general; $5 for members; bring a dish to share or throw $5 into the pot. To reserve your spot, call (805) 937-8402 or email jwcardinal@msn.com).

Three Martini Lunch has been bringing audiences music of the Great American Songbook since 2002, classic tracks made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Tony Bennett, as well as instrumental pop and film scores of the '50s and '60s.

The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band is a 16-member traveling big band formed in March 2019—the brain child of Mitch Latting, David Johns, and Danny Beher. Directed by Latting, members reside in SLO and Santa Barbara counties and play great jazz standards as well as original jazz tunes.

Get your holiday cheer on

Come on, ya grinch. It's time to slip into your holidaze with some good old fashioned Christmas music. The Clark Center hosts Tis the Season presented by The Studio of Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 17 (2 and 7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at clarkcenter.org). It's going to be a cheery, festive affair created by Shannon Lowrie, who's written an original show with many of your favorite Christmas characters singing and dancing their hearts out—including that green grump with the two-sizes-too-small pumper.

Damon Castillo and friends return with their annual Holiday Show on the Court Street Terrace this Saturday, Dec. 17 (5:30 p.m.; all ages; free). "I'm throwing a holiday party, and you are invited," Castillo said. "I'll be joined by my friends Inga Swearingen, Kahonukai Boro, and Gabriela Welch for a holiday show, and it's brought to you free by the good people at The San Luis Obispo Collection. I can't wait to celebrate with you!"

The SLO Master Chorale hosts the Holiday Festival & Sing-Along Messiah this Saturday, Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $25 general and $10 for students 5 and older at pacslo.org). Featuring soloist Paul Woodring on the Forbes Pipe Organ, you can sing along with the Master Chorale in the great choruses from Part I of Handel's ever-popular masterpiece, Messiah. Plus, join in on the many traditional carols and holiday arrangements for chorus, organ, and orchestra conducted by Thomas Davies. It's a family tradition!

Dellos Performing Arts Center's What Christmas Means to Me comes to the Clark Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 (6 p.m.; all ages; $15 student or $25 general at clarkcenter.org). Celebrating their 17th season, DPAC is proud to present this show featuring your favorite DPAC dancers "as they take you on a joyful, heartfelt journey of what Christmas is all about ... togetherness and family!" Δ

