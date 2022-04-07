Got a News Tip?
April 07, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Jason Mayr leads upcoming sketching workshop in Atascadero 

By

Professional artist Jason Mayr will host a three-day workshop, Sketching Trees with a Sense of Life, in Atascadero, Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The series will be held on a 2-acre private property with a park-like setting (attendees will receive the location's address upon registration).

Each of the three segments will begin with a sketching demonstration focused on gesture, volume, and atmospheric perspective. The workshop will include ample time for participants to work on their own sketches, and Mayr will be available for questions and advice throughout the event. All skill levels are welcome to attend. Admission to the workshop is $175. Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited.

For more info on Sketching Trees with a Sense of Life, call (805) 471-7090, email jasonmayrfineart@gmail.com, or visit jasonmayr.com. Δ

