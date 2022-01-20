Jamestown Revival brings its irresistible folk rock sounds to the Fremont Theater on Jan. 23 

If I could only pick one, my show of the week would be Jamestown Revival with Mipso and Robert Ellis at the Fremont on Sunday, Jan. 23 (doors at 6 p.m.; 18-and-older; $22 plus fees general admission at seetickets.us; $28 day of show; $30 at the door).

Jamestown Revival frontmen Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance write great songs and sing incredible vocal harmonies. They also play with stupendous musicianship and have a solid backing band. They're touring in support of their newest, Young Man, their first project without electric guitars.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jamestown Revival

HARMONY CENTRAL Folk rockers Jamestown Revival plays the Fremont Theater on Jan. 23, bringing engaging songs and tight vocal harmonies.

The Texas pair are clearly inspired by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Doobie Brothers, and songwriters such as Guy Clark and Townes van Zandt. With two worthy opening acts, this promises to be a terrific night of Americana sounds.

Also this week at the Fremont, see Led Zeppelin tribute act Zoso on Friday, Jan. 21 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 plus fees at seetickets.us; $30 day of show; $32 at the door). Formed in 1995, Zoso works to create "the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing."

Get a big dose of EDM when the Fremont hosts Subtronics on Wednesday, Jan. 26, as part of its Fractal Tour, with special guests Boogie T, Level Up, Phonon, and Neonix (doors at 8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $37.50 plus fees at seetickets.us; $45 day of show; $47 at the door). Jesse Kardon, better known as Subtronics, is a 24-year-old Philadelphia-born dubstep producer specializing in all things robotic.

Meanwhile in Morro Bay ...

Numbskull and Good Medicine Presents brings Scottish pop superstar KT Tunstall on her West Coast Ramble to The Siren on Saturday, Jan. 22 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30 plus fees at eventbrite.com or $35 at the door). She's been on a roll with a couple of really of good records, 2016's Kin and 2018's Wax.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of KT Tunstall

SCOTS POP Scottish pop songstress KT Tunstall brings her West Coast Ramble to The Siren on Jan. 22.

"There's a really good Kurt Vonnegut quote I've always loved," she said in press materials. "'My soul knows my meat is doing bad things and is embarrassed. But my meat just keeps on doing bad, dumb things.' And that is it exactly. It's a beautiful connecting idea between Kin and Wax. Your soul has to travel in this weird meat vehicle, and there's always going to be a level of primal dumbness to some of the decisions you make, the cravings you have, and the way you treat other people. We're all idiots sometimes. And sometimes we all do things just because they feel good. And making Wax, well, that felt really good."

With charm to burn and super engaging pop and dance songs, Tunstall's music is straight-up fun.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Smith/Kotzen

ROCK KINGS Iron Maiden founder and lead guitarist Adrian Smith has teamed with rock legend Richie Kotzen to form Smith/Kotzen, playing Jan. 27, at The Siren.

Also at The Siren next Thursday, Jan. 27, Smith/Kotzen (of Iron Maiden and Winery Dogs) will perform (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $34 plus fees at eventbrite.com or $40 at the door). Organizers are billing it as an "intimate evening," and Smith commented that, "It's always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about. We're delighted that we've been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule, and we both can't wait to finally get out there and play live."

More music ...

Miss Leo, who won the Country/Folk/Americana genre in last year's New Times Music Awards, is actively raising money to press a vinyl run of her impressive debut album, All I Need, with records to arrive sometime in June (supply chain issues, dig?). You can pre-order on her Bandcamp page, and you can see Miss Leo solo on Saturday, Jan. 22, during the Songwriters at Play showcase at Sculpterra (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; all ages; free), and at Sculpterra on Feb. 5 with her band headlining Songwriters at Play. After that, she's taking a little break: "I'll be mostly hibernating for the winter and refueling my creative juices. You'll still be able to catch me and the band out there a handful of times."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dirty Cello

BEYONG CELLO Blues, bluegrass, soul, and world music act Dirty Cello plays the Clark Center on Jan. 22.

Amazing Bay Area band Dirty Cello plays the Clark Center on Saturday, Jan. 22 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $30 to $42 tickets at (805) 489-9444 or clarkcenter.org), featuring cellist and frontwoman Rebecca Roudman, who likes to take her band to unusual places: "We've been up to quite a number of adventures. A few months ago, we came back from a tour to Iceland where we performed at theaters and unusual places like a herring silo. We were also the first mainland band back to Hawaii last December. We even were able to get up to some crazy adventures during the past year including playing for animals at a zoo and doing a blues duet with a parrot, playing at nudist resorts—where they wore only their masks—and performing at a buffalo ranch, block parties using a mobile stage we built, and much more." From originals to covers of classics such as Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze," this blues, bluegrass, and world music act is something different.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Abigel Kralik

SHOOTING STAR Festival Mozaic presents Hungarian-American violinist Abigel Kralik at the Templeton Performing Arts Center on Jan. 23, accompanied by pianist Maxim Lando.

Festival Mozaic presents Hungarian-American violinist and prodigy Abigel Kralik at the Templeton Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 23 (2 p.m.; all ages; $35 and up at festivalmozaic.org), performing Richard Strauss' Violin Sonata in E-flat, op. 18; Maurice Ravel's Tzigane; and Jessie Montgomery's Rhapsody No. 1, accompanied by pianist Maxim Lando. Kralik quickly gained attention as one of the next great performers, winning top prizes at the New York International Artists Association, Vienna International Music Competition, Rising Stars (Berlin) Grand Prix, Talents for Europe International Competition, and the Koncz Janos competition.

Next Thursday, Jan. 27, SLO Brew Rock has reggae acts Fortunate Youth with Arise Roots and Eureka Sound System on their Good Times Roll On Winter Tour (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; tickets at ticketweb.com). Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.