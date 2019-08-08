Jack Creek Farms granita 

Sweet and fresh and icy cold: Eat your heart out, 7-Eleven Slurpee lovers! I love taking friends to Jack Creek Farms in the summer. Yes, there's the too-cute-for-words mini-animal farm and the darling Western-times mercantile selling local edibles run by the friendly Barlogio family. Then there's the u-pick veggies and fruits that add even more charm. But the topper for me is that they sell one of the most refreshing, healthy summer treats in town: house-made granita. This frozen dessert is made from the family's granita machine with one simple ingredient: fresh fruit from the farm. Zero. Added. Sugar. This is a guilt-free treat we can all manage! The granita flavors vary by season. When the berries are harvested, they serve berry blend granitas, but Becky Barlogio said right now their flavors are apple and apple pomegranate. The granitas are pulled into a clear cup and taste like heaven out on the shady farm patio. If you can't decide on a flavor, one of the Barlogios will give you a sample, or you can mix both flavors.

Check Jack Creek Farms Instagram and Facebook for the current u-pick. Right now it's blackberries, heirloom tomatoes, and sweet onions. Granitas are $3. Jack Creek Farms is located on 5000 Highway 46 West, Templeton. Hours are Monday and Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is secretly singing an ode to the Kwik-E-Mart squishee. Send syrup to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.