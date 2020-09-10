Some wealthy, presumably white rancher has put up a hilarious yet disgusting billboard along Highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande. The billboard asks, "Had enough? Vote Republican."

Well sir, in fact, yes, I have had enough. I've had enough of a sociopathic, white supremacist, misogynist, moron pretending to be the president of the United States.

I've had enough of thousands of families being destroyed in U.S.-run concentration camps along our southern border, which goes on to this very day. I've had enough of the shredding of every single environmental protection act, including the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act—which save human lives—in order to protect Big Oil's profits.

I've had enough of a treasonous, amoral, wannabe Mafia godfather/emperor who has deliberately decided to destroy the U.S. Postal Service in order to suppress American citizens from voting.

And I've had enough of an idiot who believes science is fake, who believes conspiracy theories are real, who's happy to allow the 50 states to respond to a pandemic killing hundreds of thousands of Americans because it's not the federal government's job.

So yes sir, I've definitely had enough. And there is zero chance I will be voting Republican anytime soon.

Christopher Hamma

Arroyo Grande