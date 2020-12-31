Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 31, 2020 Opinion » Letters

It's not Diablo that's killing fisheries 

I read with interest, the New Times article on Diablo Canyon sea water intake and discharge, "Changed habitat" (Dec. 17, 2020).

Clearly, evidence does exist of the huge volume of planktonic sea life killed every year. However, it has apparently been forgotten that in the early days of Diablo Canyon, we still had an abalone fishery in San Luis Obispo County. Similarly, the red sea urchin fishery was founded at Port San Luis about 1972. At this time, too, we could still fish for clams at Pismo Beach and Morro Bay.

Most of these shellfish resources went away before and during the early Diablo days. Did Diablo Canyon Power Plant eliminate these food resources? No. This loss was caused by sea otters, not fishing, not Diablo Canyon seawater intake/discharges. And, this did not occur just at Point Buchon. These fishery losses occurred over an approximate 300 miles of coastline, north of Monterey to northern Santa Barbara County.

Now the game is to extort money out of PG&E by making them out as "killers." There is a whole lot more of this story which has been left out. I trust the $5.9 million will be spent on real restoration projects.

Steve Rebuck

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Beauty and the mess Read More

  2. The naughty list Read More

  3. Diablo is a marine life killer Read More

  4. My first conservative take Read More

  5. For the record Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation