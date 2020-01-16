It's National Mentoring Month 

The board of directors and the professional team at Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County are pleased to announce our 25th year of service to the county, and we invite the community to join us in celebrating this significant milestone during National Mentoring Month in January.

Through generous community and volunteer support over the last 25 years, we have provided life-changing, one-to-one mentor relationships for more than 3,000 children in San Luis Obispo County. Many people and organizations have made a difference in these young lives.

To give you an idea of the impact that these selfless people make in our community, more than 500 volunteers provided more than 29,200 hours of volunteer time to our community and school based programs in 2019, valued at $877,300 of donated time, according to The Independent Sector (independentsector.org).

This National Mentoring Month, we would like to thank all of the people who support and ignite the power and potential of local youth with their volunteer time, donations, and program collaborations. Together, we are leading the way in our community and ensuring that every family has the opportunity to be empowered and achieve their full potential.

Erin Nagle

board of directors chair

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County