September 15, 2022 News

It's election season: The races for this year's cycle are full of candidates, and this week we're covering who's running for SLO City Council and the Lucia Mar school board 

By
Cover Design By Alex Zuniga

Cover Design By Alex Zuniga

THIS LOGO The Election 2022 logo will tag New Times' coverage of candidates, issues, and finances through November.

So far this election cycle, we've written about the Grover Beach, Atascadero, and Paso Robles city council races. And with hundreds of seats up for grabs on local governing bodies, New Times is just getting started. In this issue, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson reports on the eight people running for a seat on the SLO City Council and criticism of too much agreement among elected officials, and Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal speaks with residents running for the Lucia Mar Unified School District board about education, the failed recall, and the future.

Camillia Lanham

editor


