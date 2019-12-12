It's definitely campaign season 

I belong to an organization that supports sending packages to the troops at this time of year. It is my way of showing my appreciation for their sacrifice. I also appreciate when our town comes together at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial to collectively show our respect for the troops. I can tell it is election season when former Atascadero City Councilmember Ellen Beraud showed up to the Veterans Day ceremony in a front-row seat after voting against the building of the memorial as a City Council member years ago. Campaign season hypocrisy!

Mary Lea Harris

Atascadero