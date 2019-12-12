Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 12, 2019 Opinion » Letters

It's definitely campaign season 

I belong to an organization that supports sending packages to the troops at this time of year. It is my way of showing my appreciation for their sacrifice. I also appreciate when our town comes together at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial to collectively show our respect for the troops. I can tell it is election season when former Atascadero City Councilmember Ellen Beraud showed up to the Veterans Day ceremony in a front-row seat after voting against the building of the memorial as a City Council member years ago. Campaign season hypocrisy!

Mary Lea Harris

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Democrats ruined California Read More

  2. A response to 'Honor and betrayal' Read More

  3. Calling all roomies! Read More

  4. The same old song Read More

  5. Harsh realities Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation