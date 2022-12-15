click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of RKO Radio Pictures

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL Jimmy Stewart (center) plays one of cinema's most iconic family patriarchs, George Bailey, in the 1946 classic, It's A Wonderful Life.

What's it rated? PG

When? 1946

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre (Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.), Amazon Prime

I can't be the only millennial whose introduction to It's A Wonderful Life was through Batman: The Animated Series. During the show's special Christmas episode, Robin tries to convince Batman to take Christmas Eve off from crime fighting and stay in to enjoy a televised screening of the classic Frank Capra film.

For anyone who still uses cable, it's nearly impossible to not land on at least one showing of the 1946 Christmas masterpiece while channel surfing during the holiday season. To see the film on a big screen, however, is a rare opportunity. Forget the moon, Jimmy Stewart, I would prefer if you'd lasso up some tickets to the Downtown Centre's one-night screening of It's A Wonderful Life for me instead. The SLO theater will screen the film on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. (130 min.) Δ