Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

It's a Wonderful Life 

By
click to enlarge SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL Jimmy Stewart (center) plays one of cinema's most iconic family patriarchs, George Bailey, in the 1946 classic, It's A Wonderful Life. - PHOTO COURTESY OF RKO RADIO PICTURES
  • Photo Courtesy Of RKO Radio Pictures
  • SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL Jimmy Stewart (center) plays one of cinema's most iconic family patriarchs, George Bailey, in the 1946 classic, It's A Wonderful Life.

What's it rated? PG

When? 1946

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre (Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.), Amazon Prime

blastfromthepast.png

I can't be the only millennial whose introduction to It's A Wonderful Life was through Batman: The Animated Series. During the show's special Christmas episode, Robin tries to convince Batman to take Christmas Eve off from crime fighting and stay in to enjoy a televised screening of the classic Frank Capra film.

For anyone who still uses cable, it's nearly impossible to not land on at least one showing of the 1946 Christmas masterpiece while channel surfing during the holiday season. To see the film on a big screen, however, is a rare opportunity. Forget the moon, Jimmy Stewart, I would prefer if you'd lasso up some tickets to the Downtown Centre's one-night screening of It's A Wonderful Life for me instead. The SLO theater will screen the film on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. (130 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Atascadero author and curator Gordon L. Fuglie releases the definitive book on architect Julia Morgan Read More

  2. Cuesta College presents the award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Read More

  3. Nipomo Library hosts Reading to Rover youth program Read More

  4. Get your last dose of live music before it slows for the holidays Read More

  5. Winter Festival Market showcases local crafters in Nipomo Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation