Bella bites: Harmony Cafe at the Pewter Plough Playhouse (824 Main St., Cambria) has revamped its already killer menu to include pizzas made with imported Italian flour, fresh yeast, and the best EVOO topped with everything from baked eggplant to roasted chicken to salami! You can also find house-made tortellini and capellacci and salads that express the changing season plus wines and beers from France, Paso Robles, Italy, and Belgium (Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. nosh on a buffet plus stick around for a movie screened at the adjoining theater from 5 to 9 p.m.; for all hours and info visit the restaurant on Facebook) ... Speaking of Italian-inspired food in Cambria: Mezzo Italiano Organic Kitchen (1622 Main St., Cambria) has opened a unique bakery/bistro/cafe hybrid the likes of which this coastal community has never tasted before! You can also swing by for upscale Italian-inspired takeout late at night (open from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursdays through Tuesdays). Plus, they serve Peet's coffee and espresso, so you can stay up all night and finally write the next great American novel. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is eating backyard artichokes. Lots of them. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.