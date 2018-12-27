Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 27, 2018 News

Investigators seek more information on murder suspect 

By

Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores has officially been charged with murder, but investigators are still asking the public to come forward with more information about the 42-year-old Paso Robles man.

Flores was arrested on Dec. 18 in connection with the death of Nancy Colleen Woodrum, a 62-year-old hair salon and Airbnb operator from Paso Robles, and charged with her murder by the SLO County District Attorney's Office on Dec. 20. But just one day after those charges were filed, the SLO County Sherriff's Office released a statement asking anyone who'd had contact with Flores to contact them.

Woodrum was reported missing on May 5, sparking an investigation and months-long search to find her. Flores, who Woodrum hired to paint the deck of her home in the week leading up to her disappearance, was eventually identified as a suspect and reportedly lead investigators to Woodrum's body on Dec. 18 following an interview with Sheriff's Office detectives. Woodrum's body was found in a remote area in the eastern part of the county near Highway 58. The Sheriff's Office didn't say whether Flores confessed to killing Woodrum. As part of the investigation, SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said that detectives were able to recover DNA evidence that was later matched to Flores.

At a Dec. 19 press conference, Parkinson said that the investigation would likely continue even after Flores was arrested and charged.

"The efforts of collecting evidence are still under way, ... and there's probably many more hours of investigative work to be done in preparation for presenting this case in trial," he said.

Anyone with further information on Flores can contact the SLO Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Resurrection! A new partnership saves the Fremont Theater from obsolescence Read More

  2. Cal Poly, SLO Noor provide free heath services in North Santa Barbara County Read More

  3. Speaking up: Protests, an election, and so much more in 2018 Read More

  4. Paso Robles won't purchase former state prison property Read More

  5. December 27, 2018 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation