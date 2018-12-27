Investigators seek more information on murder suspect 

Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores has officially been charged with murder, but investigators are still asking the public to come forward with more information about the 42-year-old Paso Robles man.

Flores was arrested on Dec. 18 in connection with the death of Nancy Colleen Woodrum, a 62-year-old hair salon and Airbnb operator from Paso Robles, and charged with her murder by the SLO County District Attorney's Office on Dec. 20. But just one day after those charges were filed, the SLO County Sherriff's Office released a statement asking anyone who'd had contact with Flores to contact them.

Woodrum was reported missing on May 5, sparking an investigation and months-long search to find her. Flores, who Woodrum hired to paint the deck of her home in the week leading up to her disappearance, was eventually identified as a suspect and reportedly lead investigators to Woodrum's body on Dec. 18 following an interview with Sheriff's Office detectives. Woodrum's body was found in a remote area in the eastern part of the county near Highway 58. The Sheriff's Office didn't say whether Flores confessed to killing Woodrum. As part of the investigation, SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said that detectives were able to recover DNA evidence that was later matched to Flores.

At a Dec. 19 press conference, Parkinson said that the investigation would likely continue even after Flores was arrested and charged.

"The efforts of collecting evidence are still under way, ... and there's probably many more hours of investigative work to be done in preparation for presenting this case in trial," he said.

Anyone with further information on Flores can contact the SLO Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.