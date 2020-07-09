Intimate sounds: Small live concerts are your safest bet 

Big concerts are still forbidden, but small live music gatherings continue to happen. Married couple Sharine Borslien and Ron Hagadone, who perform as a duo under Sharine & Ron, have been offering up intimate concerts in Atascadero restaurant and bar, LaDonna's, every Thursday, as they will this Thursday, July 9, and next Thursday, July 16, and into the foreseeable future (6:30 to 8:30 p.m. live, and also streamed on facebook.com/sharine.borslien).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Heidi Edelman

DATE NIGHT AT LADONNA'S Every Thursday night, including July 9 and 16, Sharine & Ron offer an intimate dinner concert at LaDonna's in Atascadero, playing music from the 1930s to the present.

"We play a variety of cover songs from the 1930s to present, as well as original songs," Borslien said via email. "There's no charge for patrons to enjoy our performances, although tips are encouraged. Recently, we've performed either outside on their new sidewalk patio during warm weather, or inside their 'party room,' which is separated from the rest of the venue by a glass wall and door, so guests can still see us while still hearing the music via our PA. By the way, LaDonna's serves farm-to-table comfort food plus beer, wine, and cocktails, all at reasonable prices, and the venue is family friendly."

Sounds like the place to be. I heard a few tracks from Sharine & Ron online, and their repertoire is eclectic and deep. Not only does Borslien have an engaging voice, but she's a really talented flautist. Hagadone is a terrific guitarist who easily slips between genres. If you're looking for a safe way to get your live music fix (and a tasty meal), this is it!

Safety first

During a normal summer, Atascadero would be inviting folks to enjoy free live music during their Saturday in the Park 2020 summer and fall concert series, but this pesky pandemic has put the kibosh on large gatherings.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dennis Swanson

VIRTUAL FUN Atascadero's Saturday in the Park concert series streams live every Saturday, starting July 11, with the Martin Paris Band.

Instead, "The city of Atascadero is very pleased to announce a fantastic lineup of bands selected for the 2020 Saturday in the Park Summer/ Fall Concert Series starting July 11 through Oct. 3!" the city announced. "For the safety and well-being of our community, we will launch the new concert series virtually! This event will start out with a fantastic virtual lineup that you can enjoy from your own backyard or plan a watch party with your family or friend group! The virtual concerts will be available live on KPRL AM 1230 from 6 to 7 p.m., as well as our YouTube channel and Atascadero Recreation Facebook page from 6 to 7:30 p.m."

They added that they may have some in-person concerts at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand if health guidelines allow. For now, tune in this Saturday, July 11, for classic rock and country act the Martin Paris Band. Paris is a first-rate guitarist! Don't let the pandemic stop you from enjoying live music while safely sheltering at home.

"We hope you enjoy the sounds you have come to love and tune in this summer!" the city added. "Stay Healthy! #besafebecalmbekind."

Music and domestic violence

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dr. Sandi Curtis

MUSIC THERAPY Licensed music therapist Dr. Sandi Curtis has released Music for Women (Survivors of Violence): A Feminist Music Therapy Interactive eBook, in which she "demonstrates how music can heal trauma, as well as making everyday stresses in life more bearable."

There's no question the pandemic has added stress to almost everyone's lives. One unfortunate side effect of sheltering in place is an increase in domestic violence. For more than 30 years, Dr. Sandi Curtis—a licensed music therapist—has worked with women who've suffered physical, mental, and sexual abuse by helping "them rewrite their own stories from victims to songs of survival," according to a recent press release.

"Trauma doesn't have to destroy us," Dr. Curtis said. "Trauma can be overcome, and it can inspire us to create, to express ourselves, and to heal, and music can help us help others to know they are not alone. There is power in literally and figuratively singing your own song, beating your own drum; and there is strength in sharing your songs with others."

To that end, Curtis recently released, Music for Women (Survivors of Violence): A Feminist Music Therapy Interactive eBook, in which she "demonstrates how music can heal trauma, as well as making everyday stresses in life more bearable." The book is available through barcelonapublishers.com.

Curtis also has a podcast called The Healing Power of Music, which you can hear at livehappy.com.

Calling all songwriters

Despite the pandemic, the New Times Music Awards will happen this year, with entries being accepted from Thursday, July 23, through Monday, Aug. 10. You can find the rules and entry information on page 3 of this week's issue. How the live event will unfold is pure speculation at this point. It may be virtual, but the show will go on.

I also wanted to tell you about the U.S.-based International Songwriting Competition, which recently released the list of judges for the 2020 contest. They include Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Tom Waits, Cam, Arturo Sandoval, Linkin Park, Tanya Tucker, and more. Also included are record label executives from many of the top major and indie record labels.

There's more than $150,000 in cash and prizes split between 71 winners, with the grand prize winner taking home $25,000. You can enter at songwritingcompetition.com.

More vintage jazz!

The SLO Jazz Federation keeps adding classic local performances to its YouTube channel, which you can access through the Jazz Fed website, slojazz.org. This week's addition is the Omar Sosa Afro-American Quintet, recorded on Sept. 18, 2003, at the Cal Poly Theatre (now called the Spanos Theatre).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Omar Sosa

PAST BLAST This week, the SLO Jazz Federation added a 2003 Omar Sosa Afro-American Quintet concert to its YouTube channel.

"Pianist Omar Sosa was born in Cuba and currently resides in Barcelona, Spain," the Jazz Fed board noted. "He has received Grammy Award nominations for four of his Latin jazz albums and received a lifetime achievement award from the Smithsonian Associates in 2003 for his contribution to the development of Latin jazz in the United States."

This is a great resource for jazz lovers!

"We hope you are all staying well and continuing to listen to great jazz online," the board added. "Please practice safe jazz." Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.